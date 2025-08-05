Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell formally objected to the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury testimony materials related to the investigation into the disgraced financier.

Maxwell's attorneys wrote on Tuesday that their client, who is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to abuse minors, was prevented by the judge in the case from being able to review the records and therefore "has no choice but to respectfully oppose the government's motion to unseal it."

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," David Oscar Markus, her attorney, wrote in a court filing. "Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain."

Grand jury records are typically kept secret, but the Trump administration has moved to unseal them in a bid to quell public outcry, including among President Donald Trump's supporters, after the Justice Department declined to release government files on the investigation into Epstein.

The judge in the case gave Maxwell's legal team, as well as Epstein's victims, until Tuesday to weigh in on the unsealing of the grand jury testimony.

Case closed

Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.

That finding was reiterated by the Justice Department and FBI last month when they said that their review of government files on Epstein found that he was not murdered, and that "there was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."

"We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," the agencies said, alluding to a long-speculated "client list."