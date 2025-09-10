September 7 was supposed to be a watershed moment in the long-winding saga of Iran's nuclear ambitions and Western interventions .

The country’s parliament had convened to vote on potentially withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) , which could have slammed the door on any chance for diplomacy.

Instead, the session fizzled out without a decision, postponed because the Parliament’s National Security Commission hadn't wrapped up its report.

The following day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei struck a conciliatory tone. "Iran is a member of the NPT and committed to the safeguards agreement," he declared, emphasising that talk of withdrawal has been "raised only at a limited level in parliament, and no definitive decision has been made."

Even as hardline lawmakers reject any cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency as "illegal" under a June law that blocked the oversight body following US and Israeli strikes on nuclear sites , Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Cairo on Tuesday and agreed to resume cooperation under a new framework.

It's a display of mixed signals: defiance in the Majlis, openness to diplomacy from the government, all while the clock ticks on UN ‘snapback sanctions’ that could crush Iran's economy.

Calculated chaos or internal turmoil?

Analysts see this push-pull as classic Iranian manoeuvring, keeping adversaries guessing while Tehran balances domestic pressures with international threats.

“Part of the system still doesn’t want to escalate, since NPT exit could hand Israel a pretext for attack,” Hadi Mohammadi, an Iran affairs commentator, tells TRT World.



“But another camp insists inspectors are simply giving free intelligence to the enemy for more precise future strikes.”

The fracture underscores Iran’s challenge in aligning policy between the pro-talks Pezeshkian government and parliamentary ideologues.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appears weary of this ambiguity. Last week, he warned of an enemy-imposed “no war, no peace” limbo that drains Iran’s energy, framing it as a plot to weaken the Islamic Republic without full confrontation.

This explains Tehran's dual messaging: showing resilience while testing olive branches.

Iran’s NPT threats escalated after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the snapback mechanism on August 28 – a doomsday clause in the 2015 nuclear deal that allows any signatory to the accord to reinstate UN sanctions if Iran is found non-compliant.

Snapback flips the UN Security Council’s veto dynamics: Instead of needing consensus to impose penalties, sanctions automatically ‘snap back’ after 30 days unless extended – something Washington is certain to block.

That means even Russia and China cannot technically shield Iran, despite opposing the move.

Critics say the step is political.

“This was essentially a puzzle designed by the US and Israel,” says Ghasem Alidousti, an international relations professor, “forcing Iran toward talks with Washington on a win–lose basis.”

The snapback deadline gives Iran until late September to respond: either strike a deal or face renewed UN sanctions on arms, missiles, and trade, piling onto existing US penalties already suffocating oil exports.

Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned hardliners that downplaying snapback’s impact ignores how European and UN sanctions would hammer ordinary Iranians , worsening currency devaluation and capital flight.

Alidousti counters that with US measures already suffocating Iran’s economy, UN sanctions “will not add significant pressure,” focusing mainly on defence sectors.