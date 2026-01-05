Pakistan and China called for more "visible and verifiable" steps to eliminate terrorist organisations based in Afghanistan and to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorism against any country, according to a joint statement.

The statement issued on Monday followed talks between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who met in Beijing on December 4.

The two countries said "terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan continue to pose serious threats to regional and global security and stressed the need to prevent them from using Afghan soil to carry out attacks against other countries".

There was no immediate response from Afghanistan's government in Kabul.

China praised Pakistan for what it described as "comprehensive counterterrorism measures" and for protecting Chinese citizens and projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a programme of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Thousands of Chinese workers and engineers are engaged in CPEC-related projects involving improvements to road and rail links between China's western Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea. In 2024, five Chinese people were killed when a suicide car bomber hit a bus in northwest Pakistan.