A Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bogodukhiv killed four people, including three young children, an official has said.
Two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl died as a result of a Russian strike, according to regional military head Oleg Synegubov.
A 34-year-old man in the same house as the children also died from his wounds, Synegubov said on Telegram.
He added that a 74-year-old woman was wounded and was receiving medical assistance.
In an earlier statement, he also said a 35-year-old pregnant woman had been wounded in the strike.
Bogodukhiv is located in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have recently stepped up attacks on transport and energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, an overnight drone attack sparked a fire on the territory of an industrial facility in Russia's southern region of Volgograd, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
"Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region," the governor, Andrei Bocharov, said on Telegram.
The attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, and drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten, he said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.