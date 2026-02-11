A Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bogodukhiv killed four people, including three young children, an official has said.

Two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl died as a result of a Russian strike, according to regional military head Oleg Synegubov.

A 34-year-old man in the same house as the children also died from his wounds, Synegubov said on Telegram.

He added that a 74-year-old woman was wounded and was receiving medical assistance.

In an earlier statement, he also said a 35-year-old pregnant woman had been wounded in the strike.

Bogodukhiv is located in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have recently stepped up attacks on transport and energy infrastructure.