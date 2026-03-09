Oil has breached $100 a barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years, triggering immediate reactions across markets, governments, and central banks as the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its 10th day, threatening a major global supply shock.

Here’s a brief wrap on the latest.

Impact on markets

Brent crude, the international oil standard, surged to roughly $107–$115 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States climbed above $105, marking the first time oil prices have crossed the $100 threshold since 2022.

Oil prices have surged as the war, now in its second week, has ensnared countries and places that are critical to the production and movement of oil and gas from the Gulf.

The spike pushed global markets into risk-off mode in early trade on Monday, with Asian equities such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi falling sharply and US stock futures also sliding.

Analysts warn the spike could reignite global inflation and pressure economic growth if supply disruptions persist.

Supply shock

Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil — about 20 percent of the world’s oil — typically are shipped every day through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent research firm Rystad Energy.

The threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks has all but stopped tankers from travelling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production as storage tanks fill due to the reduced ability to export crude. The war has seen attacks on oil and gas facilities, exacerbating supply concerns.

Related TRT World - Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues

Force majeure

Bahrain’s state oil operator Bapco Energies has declared force majeure after attacks on energy infrastructure. A recent attack targeted one of Bapco Refining's refinery units, an affiliate of the group.

A force majeure is a legal manoeuvre that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

Central banks are having a sharp policy rethink

The escalating crisis in the Middle East has dramatically changed the outlook for global central banks, with the huge supply shock posing a difficult trade-off between underpinning growth and countering inflation.

For emerging Asian central banks, cutting interest rates has become a risky bet not just because of the added price pressure from higher fuel costs, but the risk of triggering capital outflows through worsening terms of trade with the US.

The Reserve Bank of India, for one, expects to focus more on supporting growth by keeping interest rates low, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Thailand and the Philippines may be forced to reverse their dovish monetary policy stance, even as rising fuel costs hurt their economies, said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Many central banks will face a tough decision as they come under pressure from both markets and governments," Nishihama said. "With no clear end in sight to the conflict, the risk of stagflation is heightening day by day."