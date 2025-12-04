Relief and rescue operations have continued in flood-affected countries of Asia, as the death toll climbed to 1,438, while hundreds are still missing, according to official data and local media reports.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand, as authorities on Thursday continued struggling to reach communities cut off by floods that have washed away roads and infrastructure.

While aid is being delivered by air to isolated areas in Indonesia, international humanitarian assistance continues to arrive in Sri Lanka to support ongoing relief efforts, as rescue teams work around the clock to provide food, medical supplies, and shelter to those affected by the disaster.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have claimed 776 lives, with 564 people still missing and around 2,600 injured.

The devastating floods and landslides have affected over 3.2 million people, while more than 1 million displaced people were moved to safe areas in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.

The agency said that heavy equipment has been deployed in affected areas to clear roads and allow authorities to reach isolated communities to deliver essential aid.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, the government approved Rs 50 billion ($135 million) for overcoming the national crisis triggered by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah on November 17, as the death toll climbed to 479, while 350 are still missing.