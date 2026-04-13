Maintaining a ceasefire in the Middle East war is an "immediate priority" for resolving the conflict, China's top diplomat told his Pakistan counterpart.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was "holding" and that efforts were underway to reach an agreement after talks in Islamabad at the weekend failed to do so.

"The immediate priority is to make every effort towards preventing the resumption of hostilities and to maintain the hard-won ceasefire momentum," Wang Yi told Pakistan's Ishaq Dar, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Monday.

Wang said a joint peace plan by China and Pakistan announced last month, as the two officials met in Beijing, "still can serve as a direction for efforts towards a resolution".

China’s top diplomat also said that the international community should take a "clear stand" against actions undermining the current US-Iran ceasefire, even as a US blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz began.

"The international community should continue to step up efforts to promote peace talks and take a clear stand against any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate confrontation," Wang told his Pakistani counterpart, according to the state-run Global Times.