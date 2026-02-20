Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, marks more than a century of diplomatic ties.

It occurs at a time when the Horn of Africa is at the intersection of maritime access disputes, great-power competition and a shifting global order.

In the presence of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, new agreements were signed in trade, aviation, technology and development cooperation.

Yet beyond the formalities, analysts from Türkiye and Ethiopia describe the visit as carrying broader regional and even global implications.

At a joint press conference, President Erdogan underscored Ankara’s priorities .

“We do not want new conflicts to be added to the already heavy toll of pain and instability in this region,” the president said.

“We believe that the Horn of Africa should not be turned into a battleground for foreign powers.”

He also emphasised that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would not benefit the wider region — a statement reflecting Ankara’s long-standing support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

International relations professor Suay Nilhan Acikalin from Haci Bayram Veli University in Ankara tells TRT World that the centenary of formal ties — dating back to 1926, when Türkiye established its first diplomatic mission in Ethiopia — represents only the visible layer of a much deeper relationship.

“This centenary is symbolic,” Acikalin says. “But the relationship goes back much further — historically, culturally and socially. What we see today in economic and diplomatic agreements rests on a deeper fabric.”

She notes Ethiopia’s demographic and geopolitical weight — with a population exceeding 130 million and proximity to the Red Sea basin — as amplifying the visit’s significance.

“This engagement transcends bilateralism,” Acikalin says. “It carries the potential to influence the broader architecture of stability in the Horn of Africa and even global maritime security.”

A cultural and historical fabric

Ethiopian professor Yonas Adaye Adeto from Addis Ababa University offers a complementary perspective, emphasising the centuries-old cultural ties between the two nations.

“Historically, both Türkiye and Ethiopia have been influential in their respective strategic locations,” Adeto tells TRT World. “And our relations go back five or six hundred years, not simply 100 years. The 100 years are symbolic.

Related TRT World - Türkiye neutralises threats at source beyond its borders: Erdogan

He points to the historic city of Harar, where many families trace their lineage to Ottoman-era connections.

“We have many people in Harar who claim descent from Türkiye — and they truly are,” Adeto says.

“So this is not only diplomacy, not only economics. There is a cultural fabric, a social fabric deeper than what the eyes can see.”

For Adeto, President Erdogan’s visit sends a message beyond the bilateral agenda.

“It sends a huge signal to the whole of Africa — and I would say to global security — that Türkiye is playing a stabilising role in this almost turbulent region,” he says.

He describes the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor as increasingly crowded with great powers establishing military bases and pursuing strategic interests.

“In Djibouti and along the Red Sea, you see a concentration of 21st-century great powers,” he says. “In this context, the visit marks not only 100 years of diplomatic relations but also a signal of peace — a sort of peace mission.”