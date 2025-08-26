WORLD
1 min read
Israel will withdraw from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah disarms: US envoy
On August 5, the Lebanese government approved a plan to consolidate all weapons under state control.
Israel will withdraw from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah disarms: US envoy
Lebanon to come up with plan on August 31 to convince Hezbollah to disarm, US envoy says / Reuters
August 26, 2025

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to withdraw from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah gives up its weapons.

Israel “will withdraw in the same cadence” as Hezbollah disarms itself, Barrack told a press conference in Beirut following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He said the Lebanese government will present a plan on August 31 to persuade Hezbollah to disarm itself.

The government tasked the army with drafting a plan to achieve this by the end of the month and executing it before the end of 2025.

The Lebanese Shia group rejected the decision, calling it a “grave sin.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - US envoy urges Israel to honour ceasefire commitments as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

The US envoy said Washington will extend the mission of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in southern Lebanon through the UN “for one year.”

Regarding Syria-Lebanon relations, Barrack stressed that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa “has no interest in having an adversarial relationship with Lebanon in any way.”

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power