WAR ON GAZA
Comoros to become party to South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ
The island nation files to intervene in the world court case, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza, joining several other countries in the proceedings.
Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of war. / AA
October 31, 2025

Comoros has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world court announced.

"On Wednesday 29 October 2025, the Comoros, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza (South Africa v. Israel)," the court said in a statement on Friday.

South Africa filed the case in December 2023, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza. Several countries have since joined the proceedings, including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Mexico, Belgium, and Türkiye.

The ICJ issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on October 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.

SOURCE:AA
