EUROPE
1 min read
Russia says Ukraine peace deal must tackle 'root causes' as EU readies new sanctions
Moscow warns against "superficial" solutions, while Brussels moves toward approving its 19th sanctions package against Russia.
Russia says Ukraine peace deal must tackle 'root causes' as EU readies new sanctions
EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss the bloc’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that any peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine must address the “root causes” of the conflict to secure a lasting settlement, as the European Union prepared to impose yet another round of sanctions on Moscow.

“We spoke about the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely so that this outcome would be fundamental — long-term and guaranteeing peace,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-run TASS news agency.

RelatedTRT World - Accept status quo, end fighting with Russia: Trump tells Ukraine

New sanctions against Russia

The remarks came as EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg, where EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia was likely to be approved this week.

RECOMMENDED

Kallas also criticised a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, calling the idea “not nice”.

Since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has rolled out multiple rounds of sanctions targeting Moscow’s financial, energy and defence sectors, as well as key officials and oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government