Defence ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced a package of steps on Thursday to strengthen collective security after Israel’s September 9 air strike on Qatar.

In a joint statement, the Gulf Joint Defence Council said members agreed to step up intelligence sharing through the Unified Military Command, provide a common air operations picture across the Gulf, and accelerate work on a joint ballistic missile early warning system.

The ministers, meeting in Doha, also endorsed updating joint defence plans, holding coordination drills between operations and air defence centres within three months, and conducting a large-scale aerial exercise.

They pledged to link national defence systems more closely to counter “any potential threats or acts of aggression”.

Chaired by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, the emergency session brought together senior officials from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The council condemned “in the strongest terms this dangerous military attack”, calling Israel’s strike on Doha a “serious escalation” and a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter”.

The attack on Qatar, it stressed, “was an attack on all GCC states.”

The ministers vowed support for any measures Doha takes to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while warning that the strike also undermined Qatar’s mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.