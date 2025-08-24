WORLD
Ukraine drone strike on Russian nuclear plant raises fresh concern about radiation leak
The drone attack damaged a transformer at Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defences intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight. / Photo: AP / AP
August 24, 2025

Russia says a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at a nuclear power plant in its western Kursk region overnight, prompting the IAEA to urge all sides to protect nuclear sites.

Russian officials said on Sunday that several power and energy facilities were targeted in the overnight Ukrainian strikes.

The fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported, according to the plant’s press service on Telegram. While the attack damaged a transformer, radiation levels remained within normal ranges.

Alexander Khinshtein, the region’s acting governor, warned that the attacks created a threat to nuclear safety and violated international conventions. “They are a threat to nuclear safety and a violation of all international conventions,” he wrote on Telegram.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, said it was aware of media reports that a transformer at the plants had caught fire “due to military activity.”

It said its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that “every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.”

IAEA later said it recorded normal radiation levels near the Kursk nuclear power plant 60 km (38 miles) from the border with Ukraine. "Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the watchdog said on X.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defences intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, while Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 72 drones, decoys and a cruise missile, of which 48 drones were downed or jammed.

Ukraine allies pledge fresh support

The incidents occurred as Ukraine marked Independence Day, commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kiev on Sunday morning for meetings with Zelenskyy.

Norway announced significant new military aid on Sunday, pledging about 7 billion kroner ($695 million) for Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway and Germany are jointly funding two Patriot systems, including missiles, with Norway also helping procure air defence radar.

