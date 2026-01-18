AMERICAS
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
Authorities say that firefighters have been battling 24 active blazes nationwide as of Sunday morning.
Multiple wildfires prompted emergency evacuations in Concepcion, Chile / Reuters
January 18, 2026

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of catastrophe in two regions in the south of the country early on Sunday as raging wildfires forced at least 20,000 people to evacuate and left at least 16 people dead.

The emergency declaration covers the regions of Ñuble and Bío Bío, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital, Santiago, where authorities say the most dangerous fires are burning.

According to Chile’s CONAF forestry agency, firefighters were battling 24 active blazes nationwide as of Sunday morning.

“In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of catastrophe in the regions of Ñuble and Biobío. All resources are available,” Boric said in a post on X.

Officials estimate that nearly 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) have already burned in the two regions, placing multiple communities at risk and prompting evacuation orders. Chile’s disaster agency, Senapred, said at least 250 homes have been destroyed so far.

Authorities warned that extreme weather is worsening the crisis. Strong winds and soaring temperatures have accelerated the spread of the fires while hampering efforts to contain them.

Much of Chile remains under extreme heat alerts, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) from Santiago south to Bío Bío through Monday.

The disaster comes amid a broader regional heat wave affecting both Chile and Argentina. Earlier this month, severe wildfires scorched parts of Argentina’s Patagonia, underscoring the growing threat of extreme heat and fire conditions across southern South America.

