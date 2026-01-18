Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of catastrophe in two regions in the south of the country early on Sunday as raging wildfires forced at least 20,000 people to evacuate and left at least 16 people dead.

The emergency declaration covers the regions of Ñuble and Bío Bío, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital, Santiago, where authorities say the most dangerous fires are burning.

According to Chile’s CONAF forestry agency, firefighters were battling 24 active blazes nationwide as of Sunday morning.

“In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of catastrophe in the regions of Ñuble and Biobío. All resources are available,” Boric said in a post on X.