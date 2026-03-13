TÜRKİYE
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Keeping Türkiye out of regional 'fire pit' top priority: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan pledges not to be drawn in by "provocations" after NATO intercepted a third missile fired from Iran.
Keeping Türkiye out of regional 'fire pit' top priority: Erdogan
“Türkiye is taking necessary measures against all threats violating its airspace, as it did last night,” he said. / AA
March 13, 2026

Keeping Türkiye away from the growing regional conflict remains the government’s foremost priority, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, warning of provocations aimed at dragging the country into war.

“Keeping our country away from this fire pit is our top priority,” Erdogan said on Friday, stressing that Ankara was proceeding with “great caution in the face of plots, traps, and provocations aimed at dragging our country into war.”

His remarks came as regional tensions escalated following attacks on Iran and Iran’s strikes, with NATO intercepting a third missile fired from Iran towards Türkiye.

Turkish president said Türkiye had already acted against threats targeting its territory and would continue to defend its airspace.

“Türkiye is taking necessary measures against all threats violating its airspace, as it did last night,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace

Warning against sectarian tensions

Erdogan also urged citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to inflame sectarian and ethnic divisions during the current crisis.

He warned that such tensions could be deliberately stirred up amid the ongoing attacks on Iran and broader regional instability.

“Our citizens must be cautious in the face of sectarian and ethnic tensions that may be provoked,” he said.

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The president added that the evolving geopolitical landscape required Türkiye to act faster and more strategically.

“We are entering a new era in which we must pick up the pace, become more agile and proactive,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks

‘Conscience of humanity’

Erdogan also criticised selective international reactions to humanitarian crises, particularly in Gaza.

He said some countries had turned a blind eye to oppression and genocide, while others openly supported actors responsible for violence.

“The suffering of orphaned Palestinian and Syrian children drew less attention than a lone penguin due to the virtual world’s fake conscience,” he said.

“In a world plagued by a crisis of conscience, we are all united in our struggle to ensure that Türkiye serves as the conscience of humanity,” Erdogan added.

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