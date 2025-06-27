The US Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling limiting the ability of individual federal judges to block executive actions, which led to a legal victory for President Donald Trump.

In a 6-3 ruling stemming from Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship, the court said on Friday that nationwide injunctions issued by district court judges "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts."

The top court did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of Trump's executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on American soil.

But the broader decision on the scope of judicial rulings will remove a big roadblock to Trump's orders and reaffirm the White House's power.

"Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them," said Justice Amy Coney Barrett, author of the opinion.

"When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too," Barrett said in an opinion joined by the other five conservative justices on the court.

The three liberal justices dissented.

'Giant win'

Trump claimed a "GIANT WIN" in this reaction to the ruling.

"GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court! Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard," he said on Truth Social.

The ruling has far-reaching ramifications for the ability of the judiciary to rein in Trump or future American presidents.

The case was ostensibly about Trump's executive order signed on his first day in office ending birthright citizenship.

But it actually focused on whether a single federal district court judge has the right to issue a nationwide block to a presidential decree with a universal injunction while the matter is being challenged in the courts.