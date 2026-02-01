Sudan on Sunday resumed domestic passenger flights to Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the outbreak of war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, with a Sudan Airways aircraft arriving from Port Sudan, state media reported.
The flight, operated by Sudan Airways and carrying civilian passengers, landed at Khartoum airport after nearly two years of suspension caused by fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF, according to the state news agency SUNA.
The flight reflects Sudan Airways’ commitment to its “national role” in supporting air transport, reconnecting Sudanese cities and easing travel hardships faced by citizens since the war began, SUNA said.
The agency described the move as a “significant milestone” towards the gradual resumption of flights to Khartoum airport and an indicator of a new phase of recovery and relative stability, with life slowly returning to the capital.
In October 2025, Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority announced plans to reopen the airport, but the facility was later targeted multiple times by drone attacks. The Sudanese army said at the time it had intercepted drones launched by the RSF towards the airport.
The closure of Khartoum International Airport, Sudan’s main aviation hub, severely disrupted air travel nationwide due to its central location and large capacity.