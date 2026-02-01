Sudan on Sunday resumed domestic passenger flights to Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the outbreak of war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, with a Sudan Airways aircraft arriving from Port Sudan, state media reported.

The flight, operated by Sudan Airways and carrying civilian passengers, landed at Khartoum airport after nearly two years of suspension caused by fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF, according to the state news agency SUNA.

The flight reflects Sudan Airways’ commitment to its “national role” in supporting air transport, reconnecting Sudanese cities and easing travel hardships faced by citizens since the war began, SUNA said.