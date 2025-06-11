WAR ON GAZA
Israel's Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa mosque a day after facing sanctions
Latest intrusion into the Al-Aqsa complex was 8th by Itamar Ben-Gvir since he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in 2022.
The UK sanctioned far-right Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich for inciting violence against Palestinians. / Photo: AA / AA
June 11, 2025

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem just hours after being sanctioned by the UK and four other countries

In a brief statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said that Ben-Gvir on Wednesday morning stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex under the protection of the Israeli forces.

The latest intrusion into the Al-Aqsa complex was the eighth by the far-right minister since he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in 2022.

Earlier, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway have announced sanctions against two far-right Israeli ministers — national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich — for "repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities", the British government said.

Both will be subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

RelatedTRT Global - UK and four other nations sanction Israel's Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
