The Gallipoli Peninsula — once the stage for some of the deadliest battles in world history — is preparing to host international commemorations marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli battle.

Ahead of the ceremonies scheduled for April 24 and 25, final preparations are underway at both Turkish and foreign memorials and cemeteries across the historic site. Work is nearing completion at key locations, including the Turkish Martyrs’ Memorial, the British and French monuments, Anzac Cove, and Chunuk Bair (Conk Bayırı).

Crews are rapidly assembling portable grandstands, stages, rest areas, and secure access routes for guests. Landscaping efforts are also being carried out in areas where needed.

Ismail Kasdemir, Head of the Gallipoli Historical Site under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism noted that the 110th anniversary ceremonies of the Gallipoli Battle will take place on April 24 and 25 and said:

“This year we’re expecting more attendees than ever before — from both within Türkiye and abroad,” Kasdemir said.

“As the Directorate, we are proud to honor, once again, those who made Gallipoli 'impregnable' — the heroes who secured this historic victory, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, our commanders, our brave soldiers, and our martyrs and veterans. We will remember them with deep gratitude and solemn respect. And we will reaffirm our promise never to forget them.”