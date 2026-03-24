Hezbollah said it launched a coordinated series of attacks early on Tuesday against Israeli military positions, targeting troop gatherings, barracks and surveillance infrastructure in a sharp escalation along the northern front.

The militant group said it carried out drone strikes at dawn on the Liman barracks in northern Israel, while also firing rockets toward Israeli forces near Fatima Gate in Kfar Kila.

Additional strikes hit a radar site near Ma’alot-Tarshiha and artillery positions in settlements including Sasa and Ein HaKovshim, according to Hezbollah statements.

The attacks follow a surge in operations a day earlier, when Hezbollah said it carried out dozens of strikes using rockets and drones targeting Israeli forces and positions across the border region.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military.