South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said there is no genocide in South Africa, responding to an allegation raised earlier in the day by US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.

“There is just no genocide in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday at a news conference wrapping up his visit to Washington.

During the bilateral meeting, Trump surprised Ramaphosa by playing a 4-minute video intended to support claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa. The video included clips of Black South Africans referencing violence and protests, including controversial footage of opposition leader Julius Malema singing the chant “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer.”

The chant, which originated during the anti-apartheid struggle, was ruled not to be hate speech by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2024. The court acknowledged its historical context, saying Malema was not calling for actual violence but using a political expression.

The video also included archival footage of Malema making inflammatory remarks such as “we are cutting the throat of whiteness” and “to shoot to kill.” One clip showed former president Jacob Zuma singing a struggle song referencing machine guns.

Viral Misinformation