Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
Two confirmed infections halt all internal movement at the Dilley facility, intensifying scrutiny of health risks inside an expanding US immigration detention system.
The South Texas Family Residential Center houses families with children awaiting deportation or immigration court proceedings. / Reuters
February 2, 2026

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has halted “all movement” at a South Texas detention centre after two detainees tested positive for measles, triggering emergency containment measures and renewed criticism from immigrant rights advocates.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the cases were confirmed on January 31 at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, about 113 km (70 miles) southwest of San Antonio. 

The facility is formally known as the South Texas Family Residential Center and houses families with children awaiting deportation or immigration court proceedings.

“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the department said in a statement.

“Medical teams are monitoring detainees” 

The Department of Homeland Security said medical teams are monitoring detainees and providing treatment. 

“Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection,” DHS said. “All detainees are being provided with proper medical care.”

Outside the facility on Sunday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) held a rally calling for its closure, arguing that detention conditions place vulnerable families at heightened risk.

“When a nation that calls itself a beacon of freedom detains children behind razor wire, separates families from their communities, and holds them in isolated conditions, we have crossed a dangerous line,” LULAC National President Roman Palomares said.

The Dilley centre has a capacity of about 2,400 detainees. 

Nationwide, ICE is currently holding more than 70,000 people in immigration detention, according to government data obtained by CBS News—up sharply from roughly 40,000 a year ago.

