US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has halted “all movement” at a South Texas detention centre after two detainees tested positive for measles, triggering emergency containment measures and renewed criticism from immigrant rights advocates.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the cases were confirmed on January 31 at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, about 113 km (70 miles) southwest of San Antonio.

The facility is formally known as the South Texas Family Residential Center and houses families with children awaiting deportation or immigration court proceedings.

“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the department said in a statement.

“Medical teams are monitoring detainees”

The Department of Homeland Security said medical teams are monitoring detainees and providing treatment.