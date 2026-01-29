The US Treasury Department has eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, as the Trump administration looks to ramp up investment and production in the country after abducting its president, Nicolas Maduro.

The department issued a general license on Thursday allowing transactions that involve Venezuela's government and state oil firm PDVSA "ordinarily incident and necessary to the lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan-origin oil."

This includes the refining of such oil by an established US entity, the Treasury license said.

The decision to issue a general license marks a shift from a previous plan to grant individual exemptions to sanctions for companies seeking to do business in the country.