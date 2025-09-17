WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Russian and Ukraine continue to hit areas under each other's control.
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 17, 2025

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region partially cut power and disrupted railway operations, officials said on Wednesday.

"As of now, the regional centre and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka territorial community have been partially cut off from the power supply," Andriy Raykovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted, he said. Emergency services reported battling fires at three locations and said there were no casualties.

Rail network under attack

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the Russian forces targeted railway infrastructure in the overnight attack, without specifying the location.

RECOMMENDED

"Such strikes have a clear goal: to disrupt passenger and freight transport, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and put additional pressure on people and the economy."

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at the fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a Ukrainian attack has been put out, the RIA news agency reported, citing a representative of the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday its team at the plant heard shelling close to the site and observed black smoke rising from three nearby locations.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa