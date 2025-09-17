An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region partially cut power and disrupted railway operations, officials said on Wednesday.
"As of now, the regional centre and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka territorial community have been partially cut off from the power supply," Andriy Raykovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted, he said. Emergency services reported battling fires at three locations and said there were no casualties.
Rail network under attack
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the Russian forces targeted railway infrastructure in the overnight attack, without specifying the location.
"Such strikes have a clear goal: to disrupt passenger and freight transport, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and put additional pressure on people and the economy."
Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at the fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a Ukrainian attack has been put out, the RIA news agency reported, citing a representative of the plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday its team at the plant heard shelling close to the site and observed black smoke rising from three nearby locations.