Earthquake severely devastates Myanmar’s ancient landmarks
The 7.7-magnitude quake that struck central Myanmar last week, killing more than 3,000 people, has caused severe damage to historic pagodas and religious sites including the ancient city of Ava.
The Asian Development Bank has allocated a $3-million grant to aid the people of quake-hit Myanmar. / Photo: AP / AP
April 3, 2025

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 destroyed the ancient city of Ava in the Mandalay Region, causing severe damage to historic pagodas and religious sites, the Myanmar Now website reported.

The quake also killed at least 300 people in Tada-U, a town in central Myanmar about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the provincial capital of Mandalay. Locals said that bodies still remain under the rubble.

“All buildings and houses in Tada-U have been destroyed by the earthquake,” said one resident.

The death toll from the earthquake rose to 3,085 on Thursday, with 4,719 injured and 341 missing, the junta said, according to Myanmar Now, while at least 22 were killed, while 70 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS).

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Wednesday that it is preparing a $3 million grant to aid the people of Myanmar, according to Myanmar Now.

The funding will assist with food distribution and provide multi-purpose cash aid, allowing survivors to purchase essentials such as drinking water, medical supplies and materials for shelter.

“We are deeply concerned by its impact on the people of Myanmar and are taking swift action to support emergency relief efforts,” said Winfried Wicklein, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia.

The UK has pledged up to $12 million in aid for Myanmar, while Australia and the US each committed $2 million. The UN’s Central Emergency Fund has allocated $5 million.

On Wednesday, Australia announced an additional $7 million in aid, while Japan contributed $6 million, and China donated $13.8 million.

Several South East Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, have also sent teams to help.

China announced Thursday that it has established the first emergency shelter in Myanmar.

"China established Myanmar’s first post-quake international relief shelter, providing temporary housing and medical service for 900 displaced individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.

