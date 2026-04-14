WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Turkish, Pakistani top envoys discuss US-Iran talks as PM Sharif to visit Türkiye
Hakan Fidan and Ishaq Dar discuss steps to be taken in the coming days in a phone call.
Turkish, Pakistani top envoys discuss US-Iran talks as PM Sharif to visit Türkiye
Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran / AP
4 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar have discussed the talks between the US and Iran.

Fidan and Dar also discussed the steps to be taken in the coming days in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli air strikes in Iran since February 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia and Türkiye ahead of a possible second round of talks in Islamabad to end the US-Israel war amid a fragile two-week ceasefire, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, after securing a two-week ceasefire last week, hosted rare in-person talks between Washington and Tehran on Saturday, which concluded without an agreement.

Two Pakistani government sources familiar with the mediation told Anadolu that a second round of talks is expected to take place in Islamabad "very soon" at Pakistan's invitation.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
SOURCE:AA
Explore
War pushes 70 percent of Sudanese into poverty, UN says
Saudi Arabia urges US to lift Hormuz blockade amid fears of wider escalation: report
China calls US Hormuz blockade 'dangerous, irresponsible'
Russia's oil export revenue surges amid Iran war
Man charged with attempted murder after Molotov cocktail attack on OpenAI CEO's home
Spain's Sanchez calls for a more 'representative' world order
Israeli soldier killed, three wounded in south Lebanon clashes
What do we know about the Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington?
Rising oil prices fuel electric vehicle boom in Asia due to Middle East war
China, Spain vow closer ties amid 'crumbling' world order
North Korea test-fires cruise and anti-ship missiles from naval destroyer
Iran talks in Pakistan made 'a lot of progress', says Vance
US Representative Swalwell says will resign from Congress after sexual misconduct allegations
US, Iran leave door open as high-level talks set to return to Islamabad 'very soon'
Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations