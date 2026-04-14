Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar have discussed the talks between the US and Iran.

Fidan and Dar also discussed the steps to be taken in the coming days in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli air strikes in Iran since February 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.