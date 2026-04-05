The Artemis astronauts have taken in sights of the Moon never before seen by human eyes, crew members reported as their spacecraft crossed the two-thirds mark on their journey to a long-anticipated lunar flyby.

As the astronauts went to bed in the early hours of Sunday, closing out the fourth day of their 10-day mission, they were nearly 200,000 miles (321,869 kilometres) from Earth and 82,000 miles from the Moon, according to NASA's online dashboard.

The US space agency published on Sunday an image taken by the Artemis crew, showing a distant Moon with the Orientale basin visible.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," NASA said. The massive crater, which resembles a bullseye, had been photographed before by orbiting cameras.

Speaking to Canadian children live from space, astronaut Christina Koch said the crew was most excited to see the basin, sometimes known as the Moon's "Grand Canyon."

"It's very distinctive and no human eyes previously had seen this crater until today, really, when we were privileged enough to see it," Koch said during the question-and-answer session hosted by the Canadian Space Agency.

The next major milestone is expected overnight Sunday into Monday, at which point the astronauts will enter the "lunar sphere of influence," where the Moon's gravity will have stronger pull on the spacecraft than Earth's.

If all proceeds smoothly, as the Orion spacecraft whips around the Moon the astronauts, Americans Koch, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover along with Canadian Jeremy Hansen, could set a record by venturing farther from Earth than any human before.

Flyby plans reviewed

NASA said the Artemis crew has completed a manual piloting demonstration and reviewed their lunar flyby plan, including reviewing the surface features they must analyse and photograph during their time circling the Moon.

Earlier, the astronauts kicked off their day with a meal that included scrambled eggs and coffee, NASA said, and had woken up to the tune of Chappell Roan's pop smash "Pink Pony Club."

"Morale is high on board," commander Reid Wiseman told Houston's Mission Control center as the space crew's work day began.

Related TRT World - Artemis II crew crosses midpoint to Moon, captures stunning Earth views

The father of two girls was in high spirits in part because he had the chance to speak with his daughters from space.

"We're up here, we're so far away, and for a moment, I was reunited with my little family," he told a live press conference. "It was just the greatest moment of my entire life."