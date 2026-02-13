The seventh edition of the TRT World Citizen Awards brought together remarkable individuals whose work has left a profound humanitarian imprint across continents, with a deeply emotional moment unfolding when First Lady Emine Erdogan hugged slain Gaza journalist Yahya Barzaq’s mother during the ceremony.
Hosted by TRT on Friday, the ceremony celebrated educators, youth leaders, communicators, architects and advocates whose efforts have improved lives and defended human dignity in some of the world’s most challenging contexts.
Among those in attendance was Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, who expressed her pleasure at participating in what she described as a meaningful gathering that transcended language, colour and geography.
In a message shared on her official X account, she emphasised that the event served as a reminder that humanity knows no borders, and that countless unsung heroes continue to strive for a more just world.
This year’s awards highlighted diverse forms of impact.
The Educator Award was presented to Rudayna Abdo, Founder and CEO of the Thaki platform, whose innovative approach to digital learning has enabled tens of thousands of refugee and disadvantaged children in Lebanon and Jordan to access quality education.
By repurposing donated computers and equipping them with offline educational content, Abdo has established a sustainable, rights-based model that expands educational opportunity where it is most needed.
The Youth Award recognised Nigerian activist Amara Nwuneli, whose creative environmental initiatives have transformed waste-filled spaces into safe playgrounds constructed from recycled materials.
Her work not only promotes sustainability but also upholds children’s right to play, reaching thousands and offering a replicable model for communities facing similar challenges.
In the realm of ethical communication, the Communicator Award was jointly presented to software engineers Ibtihal Abousaad and Vaniya Agrawal.
Their principled stance against linking artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to human rights violations underscored a powerful message: communication, particularly in the digital age, carries ethical responsibility.
By taking a public position, they reinforced the idea that technology must serve humanity rather than harm it.
Yahya Barzaq
The most poignant moment of the evening came during the presentation of the World Citizen of the Year Award, dedicated to the slain Gaza journalist Yahya Barzaq.
Barzaq was killed by an Israeli strike on September 30 while reporting from Gaza, documenting the experiences of civilians amid Israeli genocide.
Through his lens, he conveyed the quiet resilience, dignity and suffering of ordinary people, leaving behind a legacy of truth-telling that resonated far beyond the region.
In her remarks, Emine Erdogan paid tribute to Barzaq and to all Palestinians who were killed by Israel
She described him as a brother who had been martyred while bringing the realities of Gaza to the world’s attention.
She offered prayers for him and for all Palestinian martyrs, honouring their memory and reaffirming solidarity with those enduring hardship.
Emotional moment
A deeply emotional moment unfolded when Emine Erdogan embraced Yahya Barzaq’s mother during the ceremony.
The embrace symbolised shared grief and compassion, transcending formal protocol. It was a gesture that reflected not only personal condolence but also a broader message of empathy and unity in the face of loss.
Observers described the moment as one of the most moving scenes of the evening, capturing the human essence of the awards.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Italian architect Raul Pantaleo, whose humanitarian architecture has delivered free healthcare facilities in crisis and conflict zones. By designing structures that provide life-saving services, Pantaleo has demonstrated that architecture can function as an instrument of social justice and solidarity.
Meanwhile, the Accessibility Award was awarded to Joohi Tahir for her pioneering efforts to advance the inclusion of persons with disabilities within Muslim communities. Through MUHSEN, the organisation she co-founded, Tahir has championed accessibility standards in places of worship, fostering dignified and equal participation and creating a systematic model for inclusive communities.
Reflecting on the stories of each laureate, Emine Erdogan remarked that their experiences demonstrated humanity’s refusal to surrender to despair. She noted that in different corners of the world, countless individuals continue to stand on the side of justice in what she described as the enduring struggle between right and wrong. Their determination, she said, offers strength and inspiration to all who seek fairness and compassion.
She also extended heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients, wishing that their courage and achievements would endure.
In closing, she thanked the TRT family and everyone who contributed to the organisation of the programme, acknowledging their role in amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard.