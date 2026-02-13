The seventh edition of the TRT World Citizen Awards brought together remarkable individuals whose work has left a profound humanitarian imprint across continents, with a deeply emotional moment unfolding when First Lady Emine Erdogan hugged slain Gaza journalist Yahya Barzaq’s mother during the ceremony.

Hosted by TRT on Friday, the ceremony celebrated educators, youth leaders, communicators, architects and advocates whose efforts have improved lives and defended human dignity in some of the world’s most challenging contexts.

Among those in attendance was Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, who expressed her pleasure at participating in what she described as a meaningful gathering that transcended language, colour and geography.

In a message shared on her official X account, she emphasised that the event served as a reminder that humanity knows no borders, and that countless unsung heroes continue to strive for a more just world.

This year’s awards highlighted diverse forms of impact.

The Educator Award was presented to Rudayna Abdo, Founder and CEO of the Thaki platform, whose innovative approach to digital learning has enabled tens of thousands of refugee and disadvantaged children in Lebanon and Jordan to access quality education.

By repurposing donated computers and equipping them with offline educational content, Abdo has established a sustainable, rights-based model that expands educational opportunity where it is most needed.

The Youth Award recognised Nigerian activist Amara Nwuneli, whose creative environmental initiatives have transformed waste-filled spaces into safe playgrounds constructed from recycled materials.

Her work not only promotes sustainability but also upholds children’s right to play, reaching thousands and offering a replicable model for communities facing similar challenges.

In the realm of ethical communication, the Communicator Award was jointly presented to software engineers Ibtihal Abousaad and Vaniya Agrawal.

Their principled stance against linking artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to human rights violations underscored a powerful message: communication, particularly in the digital age, carries ethical responsibility.

By taking a public position, they reinforced the idea that technology must serve humanity rather than harm it.

Yahya Barzaq

The most poignant moment of the evening came during the presentation of the World Citizen of the Year Award, dedicated to the slain Gaza journalist Yahya Barzaq.

Barzaq was killed by an Israeli strike on September 30 while reporting from Gaza, documenting the experiences of civilians amid Israeli genocide.