The Dutch caretaker government announced plans to introduce a national ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements “as soon as possible,” Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate late on Wednesday.

A majority in the House of Representatives, including the ruling People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), backed a request from the Democrats 66 (D66) to swiftly enact such a measure, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Van Weel said the Cabinet will move ahead with a General Administrative Order, which can be implemented more quickly than passing new legislation.

The announcement comes weeks after the resignation of the NSC party from the caretaker government, citing insufficient support for tougher measures, including a national boycott of settlement goods.

While the VVD had previously insisted on an EU-wide approach, the party shifted its stance after European countries failed to reach a consensus at a meeting in Copenhagen in August.

Van Weel stressed that if an agreement is reached at the European level, that would remain preferable, as it would “send out a more powerful signal.”

He also underlined that a complete trade embargo with Israel is not on the table, arguing such a step would disproportionately harm Dutch businesses compared to other EU states.