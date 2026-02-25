WORLD
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
The number of journalists killed in Ukraine and Sudan also increased in 2025 compared to a year earlier.
Mourners carry the body of one of the Palestinian journalists killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Khan Younis last month. / Reuters
11 hours ago

A record 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday, blaming Israel for two-thirds of the deaths.

It was the second consecutive annual record for press deaths and the deadliest year since the CPJ began collecting data more than three decades ago.

"Journalists are being killed in record numbers at a time when access to information is more important than ever," CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

"We are all at risk when journalists are killed for reporting the news."

Over three-quarters of all the fatalities in 2025 were in conflict settings, the CPJ said in its report.

More than 60 percent of the 86 members of the press killed by Israeli fire in 2025 were Palestinians reporting from Gaza, it added.

Culture of impunity

RECOMMENDED

The number of journalists killed in Ukraine and Sudan also increased in 2025 compared to a year earlier.

The CPJ highlighted a rise in drones being used, with 39 cases documented, including 28 killings by Israel in Gaza and five by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.

In Ukraine, four journalists were killed by Russian military drones, the highest annual number of journalist deaths in the war since 15 were killed in 2022.

Journalists are increasingly vulnerable due to a persistent culture of impunity, the CPJ said, noting a lack of transparent investigations into killings.

In Mexico, six journalists were killed in 2025 and all the cases remain unsolved. The Philippines saw three journalists shot dead.

Others were killed following their reporting on corruption, such as a Bangladeshi reporter hacked to death by suspects linked to a fraud ring, according to the CPJ report.

Similar organised crime-related deaths were recorded in India and Peru.

SOURCE:AFP
