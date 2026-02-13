The Iranian government announced on Friday the establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into protests against the high cost of living that turned into anti-government rallies that left thousands dead.

"A fact-finding committee has been formed with representatives from relevant institutions and is collecting documents and hearing statements," Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told the local news agency ISNA.

The spokesperson did not specify whether the commission would only focus on the economic demands that triggered the protests, or whether it would also investigate deaths during the protests.

"The final report will be published for public information and further legal action after the process is completed," she stated.

On Thursday, the government website published comments by President Masoud Pezeskhian saying "We have assigned teams to investigate the causes (of the unrest), without providing further details.