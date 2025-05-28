WORLD
EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria, citing support for political transition and recovery
EU lifts most economic sanctions on Syria to back political transition, but maintains pressure on Assad-linked figures and human rights violators.
EU leaders have framed the move of lifting most economic sanctions on Syria as a step toward encouraging a political transition and national reconciliation in the country. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
May 28, 2025

The European Council has formally lifted a broad set of economic sanctions on Syria, enacting a political agreement reached on May 20 aimed at supporting reconstruction and reconciliation in the war-torn country.

"The Council has adopted legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds," the Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision removes wide-ranging economic sanctions while maintaining certain measures tied to security concerns. It also includes the delisting of 24 entities previously subject to asset freezes and economic restrictions.

‘Encouraging a political transition and national reconciliation’

EU leaders framed the move as a step toward encouraging a political transition and national reconciliation. 

The statement reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to helping the Syrian people "reunite and rebuild a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria."

Despite the easing of economic pressure, the Council extended targeted sanctions against individuals and entities linked to the ousted regime leader Bashar al Assad. These listings will remain in place until at least June 1, 2026, as part of the EU’s continued push for accountability and democratic transition.

At the same time, the EU imposed new sanctions under its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, targeting two individuals and three entities for what it described as "severe human rights violations."

“The Council will continue monitoring developments on the ground and stands ready to introduce further restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria,” the statement added.

‘The right thing to do’

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the move, calling it a timely show of support for Syria's future.

"This decision is simply the right thing to do, at this historic time, for the EU to genuinely support Syria’s recovery and a political transition that fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians,” she said.

The decision marks a significant shift in EU policy more than a decade after sanctions were imposed in response to the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters during the early years of the Syrian civil war.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
