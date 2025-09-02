WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot says the move aims to pressure Israel to respect international law amid the Gaza war and starvation.
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot says move aims to pressure Israel to respect international law amid Gaza war and famine [File] / AP
September 2, 2025

Belgium will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, its foreign minister announced.

"Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on X on Monday.

The General Assembly will convene from September 9 to 23 in New York.

France announced in July that it would recognise a Palestinian state during the meeting, with President Emmanuel Macron calling the move a step toward a two-state solution.

Several Western countries have since urged others to follow, including the UK, Canada and Australia.

Prevot said Belgium’s decision was taken "in view of the humanitarian tragedy" unfolding in Gaza, where nearly two years of Israeli carnage have practically displaced all of the enclave’s population and created conditions of starvation, according to the United Nations.

RECOMMENDED

"In the face of the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law, given its international obligations, including the duty to prevent any risk of genocide, Belgium had to take strong decisions to increase pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas," Prevot said.

He stressed the recognition was not aimed at ordinary Israelis.

"This is not about punishing the Israeli people, but rather about ensuring that its government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground," he added.

The announcement means Belgium will join France and more than a dozen other countries supporting the New York Declaration, which paves the way for formal recognition of both Israel and Palestine as part of renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

The move reflects growing international frustration with the genocide in Gaza.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and displaced millions, while the International Court of Justice is considering a genocide case against Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'