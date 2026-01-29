UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that growing impunity, geopolitical divisions, and the erosion of multilateral institutions are destabilising the international system.

"We are living in a world where actions – especially reckless ones – are provoking dangerous reactions," Guterres said during his last traditional start-of-the-year news conference at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, adding that they are "being multiplied by geopolitical divisions and magnified by an epidemic of impunity."

Saying that "the law of power is prevailing over the power of law," he stressed: "International law is trampled. Cooperation is eroding. And multilateral institutions are under assault on many fronts."

Guterres cautioned that when violations go unanswered, global stability is undermined.

"When perilous actions do not meet the adequate reaction, the system destabilises," he said.

Highlighting the human cost, he warned: "Impunity is driving today’s conflicts, fueling escalation, widening mistrust, and kicking the doors open for powerful spoilers to enter from every direction."

Guterres called for diplomacy to resolve spiralling tensions between Iran and the United States, as both trade military threats amid President Donald Trump's push for a nuclear deal with Tehran.

"We believe that it's important that there is a dialogue allowing for an agreement in relation, namely, to the nuclear question and that we can avoid a crisis that could have devastating consequences in the region," Guterres told reporters.