Lawmakers in Israel and the US have simultaneously introduced bills in the top law-making bodies in the two countries to replace the name ‘West Bank’ with biblical terms ‘Judea and Samaria’.

Home to about three million Palestinians, the occupied West Bank is the area stretching across the eastern border of Israel that Tel Aviv captured along with East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war.

Israel has always cited biblical references to justify its claim over Palestinian lands. In fact, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quoted religious references in his speeches to justify the genocidal war on Gaza, which killed at least 48,239 Palestinians over 15 months.

The two legislations proposed in both the Israeli Knesset and the US Senate also lean heavily on biblical references to justify the unilateral renaming of the area that – along with East Jerusalem and Gaza – will constitute the future independent state of Palestine.

The Israeli bill asserts that Judea and Samaria are an “inseparable part” of the homeland of the Jewish people because their “forefathers, prophets, sages and kings” established it as their capital.

In the same vein, the US bill also calls for ending the “egregious confusion over the genuine name of Israel’s zone of influence” by replacing the occupied West Bank with the “historically accurate” term of Judea and Samaria.

Experts say the latest renaming effort is part of the Israeli propaganda campaign to lend credence to its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The West Bank is an illegally occupied territory under international law, and however Israel chooses to name it… its continued occupation (is) in severe breach of international law,” says Omer Bartov, a Jewish professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Brown University in the US.

As early as July 22, 1968, the Israeli government's “committee on names” determined that the occupied West Bank should be called Judea and Samaria, Bartov tells TRT World.

In 1977, the Israeli government determined that all official state documents, including military orders, must refer to the territory under that name.

“In other words, there is no need for the current legislation, and its nature is largely propagandistic,” says Bartov, adding that the biblical references to historical rights carry only “emotional and ideological weight”.

“More important is the fact that Palestinians were and are the indigenous population of Palestine and were largely displaced by the Zionist project of settlement and state building,” he says.

Though Gaza bore the brunt of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, the occupied West Bank has seen increased settler attacks and military incursions in recent months, leaving hundreds of people dead and injured.

The election of President Donald Trump in the US has also given a spur to Tel Aviv’s efforts to further consolidate its grip on the occupied Palestinian territories.

Trump’s nominee for the US envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee, is “staunchly pro-Israel” and supports Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

This is despite the fact that on July 19, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, dismantle its settlements, provide full reparations to Palestinian victims and facilitate the return of displaced people.

‘Incremental policy of ethnic cleansing’