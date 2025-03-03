The UN has said food prices increased more than 100-fold across besieged Gaza after Israel's border closure.

"Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza yesterday, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference on Monday.

Asked about Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks claiming the reason to stop the aid was due to Hamas selling the aid, Dujarric said: "None of that has been reported back here by our colleagues on the ground."

"We have seen since the ceasefire, a much freer and more direct flow of aid, and we have not seen any of the looting that we had seen prior to the ceasefire," he added.

