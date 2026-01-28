Indian authorities said they had contained a Nipah virus outbreak after confirming two cases in the eastern state of West Bengal, as several Asian countries tightened health screenings and airport surveillance for travellers arriving from India.

India’s health ministry said on Tuesday that two Nipah cases had been detected since December and that all identified contacts had been quarantined and tested. The ministry did not release details about the patients but said 196 contacts had been traced and all tested negative.

“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the ministry said.

Nipah, a zoonotic virus first identified during a 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, spreads through fruit bats, pigs and human-to-human contact. There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting. The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40 percent and 75 percent, according to the WHO, making it far more deadly than the coronavirus.

Related What is the Nipah virus? - TRT World - TRT World

There were no reported cases of the virus outside India, but several Asian countries introduced or reinforced screening measures at airports as a precaution.