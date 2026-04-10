Iran's delegation has arrived in Pakistan for ceasefire negotiations with the United States as Tehran insisted on a truce in Lebanon and release of its blocked assets for the talks to go ahead.

The Pakistani Foreign Office said late on Friday that the Iranian delegation is being led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and comprises Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Defence Council Secretary, Governor of Iran’s Central Bank, and lawmakers.

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and others received the Iranians.

Ahead of their arrival for the historic talks, US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran not to try to "play" Washington as he headed to Islamabad to represent the United States.

Despite the temporary truce struck between the foes, deep disagreements remain as to the way forward in talks aimed at transforming the fragile ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said making progress would be hard work.

"A temporary ceasefire has been announced, but now an even more difficult stage lies ahead: the stage of achieving a lasting ceasefire, of resolving complicated issues through negotiations," he said.

"This is that stage which, in English, is called the equivalent of 'make or break.'"

Iranian state television reiterated Iran's position that talks would only begin if Washington accepts its preconditions — a Lebanon ceasefire and the unfreezing of Iran's assets.

Israel continued to breach truce and carry out air strikes in Lebanon on Friday and Lebanon's State Security agency said an attack on the southern city of Nabatiyeh had killed 13 of its personnel.

Lebanon's health ministry meanwhile raised the provisional death toll from massive Israeli strikes across the country on Wednesday to 357 dead and 1,223 wounded.

Lebanon's presidency said a meeting would be held with Israel in Washington next week to discuss a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Lebanon and the potential start of negotiations between the neighbours.