China remained the world’s leading shipbuilder in 2025 in terms of total output and its share of new and pending orders, according to official data released on Monday.

The country’s shipbuilding output reached 53.69 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) last year, an 11.4 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China’s manufacturing accounted for 56 percent of global output, according to the data.