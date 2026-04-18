Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for an “exceptionally warm” welcome during his visit to Türkiye, saying he was leaving Antalya with renewed commitment to deepen ties between the two countries.
Sharif made the remarks after attending the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from April 17 to 19.
“As I depart the beautiful city of Antalya, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the exceptionally warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to me and my delegation,” Sharif said in a post on X.
He said the visit left him with “fond memories” and strengthened Islamabad’s resolve to further expand the “enduring fraternal bonds” between Pakistan and Türkiye.
Strategic partnership in focus
Sharif said both countries would continue working closely to advance dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace and stability in the region.
Türkiye and Pakistan maintain strong bilateral ties shaped by political solidarity, cultural affinity and mutual backing on international platforms.
Recent high-level engagements have focused on boosting trade, defence cooperation and regional connectivity projects, reflecting the growing strategic depth of the relationship.
Antalya diplomacy stage
This year’s forum, held under the auspices of Erdogan and hosted by Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, carries the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”
The gathering has brought together world leaders and senior officials to discuss major geopolitical challenges and diplomatic solutions at a time of increasing regional and global tensions.
Sharif’s participation highlighted the close coordination between Ankara and Islamabad as both countries seek stronger regional partnerships and a larger diplomatic role.