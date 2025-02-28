Days after Trump's official social media accounts shared an AI-generated fantasy of a "future" Gaza — depicting a resort built atop destruction, featuring golden statues of himself, billionaire Elon Musk dancing under showers of cash, and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails, Palestinians have released a video of their own.

The message: Gaza's future belongs to its people, not to those who dream of conquest.

Titled A Message to Trump: Gaza Will Always Be Palestinian, the AI-generated video from Sahat English, a social media account that posts about Gaza, offers a starkly different vision.



Against the backdrop of "Land of Hope," a song symbolising resilience, the clip presents an image of youth determined to rebuild and reclaim their homeland.

Instead of grotesque revelry and opulence, it showcases perseverance — children smiling amid ruins, hands planting trees, students walking to schools yet to be reconstructed.

"With our hearts and hands, we will build our land"— is a recurring, defiant tune in the video that also shows children holding out balloons that read, "I love Gaza," a stark, heartbreaking contrast to the patronising clip posted by the US President a few days ago.

Trump's original video drew widespread condemnation. Critics called it "pure evil," "ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal," and "a grotesque mockery of Gaza’s suffering."

The backlash was immediate. Many described it as psychological warfare, a surreal vision of dominance wrapped in gold and absurdity. The biblical imagery — a towering golden idol — was not lost on viewers, with many branding it a symbol of the Antichrist — a figure in Christian eschatology who is prophesied to oppose Jesus Christ.