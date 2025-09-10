EUROPE
2 min read
Ukraine woos Hungary over EU accession as Russian attacks continue
Kiev urges Budapest’s constructive role, highlights energy security and regional cooperation.
Ukraine woos Hungary over EU accession as Russian attacks continue
Sybiha stressed the need to open negotiation clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession talks. / AA
September 10, 2025

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday said that he held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, bilateral relations, and Kiev’s path toward EU membership.

“During our call, I informed Peter Szijjarto about Russia’s escalation of terror and reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace efforts. We need the consolidated support of the international community to increase pressure on Russia and advance the peace process,” Sybiha said on Telegram.

He noted that discussions covered the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and consultations on the rights of the Hungarian national minority.

“Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a mutually respectful manner,” he added.

Sybiha stressed the need to open negotiation clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession talks “as soon as possible” and called on all EU member states to back the move.

RelatedTRT Global - Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline attacks

He also welcomed Hungary’s 10-year gas supply agreement with Shell, describing it as a “milestone step toward strengthening energy security for our region and all of Europe.”

RECOMMENDED

“The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible and strengthening it is our shared interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations is key, and we propose the Hungarian side to work on it constructively,” he said.

The talks were held following Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline — the latest over the weekend.

Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region, inflicting "comprehensive fire damage", the commander of its drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on messaging app Telegram on Sunday.

The transit pipeline delivers Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy energy supplies from Russia, even after other European Union nations cut ties following its offensive on Ukraine in 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires