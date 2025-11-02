Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday has met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting took place as part of Fidan's visit to Baghdad, during which he also met with other high-level Iraqi officials.

The visit comes just three weeks after Fidan hosted Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During Fidan’s visit, bilateral relations and current regional developments will be discussed. Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior Iraqi officials.

In his talks, Fidan is expected to express satisfaction with the rapid progress in bilateral relations across almost all fields and the intensification of high-level contacts, underline Türkiye’s support for efforts to strengthen stability, security, and prosperity in Iraq, and convey Türkiye’s hope that Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections will be held peacefully and smoothly, producing the best outcome for the Iraqi people.

Fidan is also expected to highlight the Development Road Project, in which Türkiye is a natural stakeholder, praise Iraq’s support for the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, and reiterate that Türkiye approaches water issues from a humanitarian perspective, viewing transboundary waters as an area of cooperation with neighbouring countries as both an upstream and downstream riparian state. He will stress Türkiye’s readiness for technical and scientific cooperation as well as contributions to infrastructure projects to ensure the sustainable use of water in Iraq.

During his meetings, Fidan is expected to stress that the efficient use of water resources is a shared responsibility for all basin countries, and transboundary waters must be used effectively and rationally among riparian states.

He is also set to highlight that September’s resumption of operations on the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline constitutes a positive development for energy supply security and bilateral trade, while reiterating that Türkiye stands ready to sign a comprehensive new agreement with Iraq to realise the full potential of cooperation in the energy field.