Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israeli strikes that targeted several towns in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday after immediate evacuation orders. An Israeli strike also hit a three-story building in Sidon early on Tuesday, injuring one person.said.
In a statement on Tuesday, Aoun said the Israeli attacks “raise serious questions” as they occurred on the eve of a meeting of the ceasefire mechanism committee, which is tasked with halting hostilities and discussing practical steps to restore security and stability in southern Lebanon, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the southern border, the release of Lebanese detainees and the completion of the Lebanese army’s deployment in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
“Israel’s continued attacks aim to derail local, regional and international efforts to curb the ongoing escalation, despite Lebanon’s cooperation and government measures to extend state authority south of the Litani River,” he said.
“The Lebanese army has implemented those measures with professionalism, precision, and discipline.”
Aoun renewed his call for the international community to intervene effectively to stop Israeli attacks in Lebanon and enable the mechanism committee to carry out its mandate.
The attacks came amid Israeli media reports about preparations for a possible large-scale attack targeting Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group’s weapons.
Lebanon and Israel have observed a ceasefire since November 2024 that ended more than a year of cross-border attacks amid Tel Aviv’s genocide in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were wounded in the conflict.
Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.