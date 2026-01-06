Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israeli strikes that targeted several towns in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday after immediate evacuation orders. An Israeli strike also hit a three-story building in Sidon early on Tuesday, injuring one person.said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aoun said the Israeli attacks “raise serious questions” as they occurred on the eve of a meeting of the ceasefire mechanism committee, which is tasked with halting hostilities and discussing practical steps to restore security and stability in southern Lebanon, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the southern border, the release of Lebanese detainees and the completion of the Lebanese army’s deployment in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Israel’s continued attacks aim to derail local, regional and international efforts to curb the ongoing escalation, despite Lebanon’s cooperation and government measures to extend state authority south of the Litani River,” he said.

“The Lebanese army has implemented those measures with professionalism, precision, and discipline.”

Aoun renewed his call for the international community to intervene effectively to stop Israeli attacks in Lebanon and enable the mechanism committee to carry out its mandate.