The death toll from a massive fire at a shopping centre in Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial capital, has risen to 14 after more bodies were recovered from the debris, local media reported on Monday, citing officials.

Asad Raza, deputy inspector-general of police south, told broadcaster Geo News that search and rescue operations remained underway at the site.

Sindh's provincial Governor Kamran Tessori was on the scene earlier, telling reporters that dozens of people were missing after the incident.

“There were around 1,200 people doing business in the building, and 70 to 80 people are still missing,” he said.