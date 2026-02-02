EUROPE
2 min read
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
The union demands shorter shifts, longer rest breaks and higher pay for night and weekend work, even as cities grapple with budget constraints.
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Trade union Verdi calls for a nationwide warning strike for higher wages and better working conditions, in Berlin. / Reuters
February 2, 2026

Commuters across Germany have faced freezing temperatures and empty platforms as tens of thousands of public transport workers walked off the job in a strike called by trade union Verdi, shutting down bus and tram services in most cities.

Verdi, which represents nearly 100,000 transport workers, called the strike on Monday after talks with municipal and state employers over working conditions stalled last week.

The union is demanding shorter shifts, longer rest breaks and higher pay for night and weekend work, even as cities grapple with budget constraints.

The walkout affects about 150 municipal transport companies in all but one of Germany's 16 federal states, including Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen.

One of the largest coordinated actions in local transport sector in years, the strike began as planned, Serat Canyurt, the leading negotiator for Verdi, told RBB Radio on Monday, adding that public transport operators were now expected to return to the negotiating table.

RelatedTRT World - Strike at German airport affects tens of thousands of passengers

Seeking alternative transport in frigid temperatures

In Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Freiburg, services will grind to a halt for the entire day, union officials said.

RECOMMENDED

Temperatures fell below zero in much of the country, worsening the situation for commuters forced to seek alternative transportation.

Still, Deutsche Bahn said on Friday its urban railway S-Bahn trains in cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart, along with long-distance services, would run as normal on Monday as staff were not represented by Verdi.

Talks between Verdi and employer associations have been tense, with union leaders accusing municipalities of seeking to cut benefits and lengthen shifts.

In Berlin, Verdi negotiators said operators wanted workers to fund improvements themselves by giving up sick pay and flexible hours.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for February 9.

Union leaders warned that further industrial action could follow if employers do not offer significant concessions.

RelatedTRT World - Major flight disruptions hit German airports as union strike begins
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home