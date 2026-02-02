Commuters across Germany have faced freezing temperatures and empty platforms as tens of thousands of public transport workers walked off the job in a strike called by trade union Verdi, shutting down bus and tram services in most cities.

Verdi, which represents nearly 100,000 transport workers, called the strike on Monday after talks with municipal and state employers over working conditions stalled last week.

The union is demanding shorter shifts, longer rest breaks and higher pay for night and weekend work, even as cities grapple with budget constraints.

The walkout affects about 150 municipal transport companies in all but one of Germany's 16 federal states, including Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen.

One of the largest coordinated actions in local transport sector in years, the strike began as planned, Serat Canyurt, the leading negotiator for Verdi, told RBB Radio on Monday, adding that public transport operators were now expected to return to the negotiating table.

Seeking alternative transport in frigid temperatures

In Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Freiburg, services will grind to a halt for the entire day, union officials said.