TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin meets Libya's Haftar in Benghazi
The UN mission in Libya has led efforts to unify the military through the “5+5” Joint Military Commission, which includes five officers from the west and five from Haftar’s forces in the east.
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin meets Libya's Haftar in Benghazi
Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin held talks with Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar. / TRT Haber
August 25, 2025

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has met Libya’s Haftar at Benghazi Port, a day after a Turkish navy vessel docked at the port of Benghazi.

Military delegations from Türkiye and Libya held a meeting as part of the TCG Kinaliada ship’s visit to Benghazi Port, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday.

A Turkish National Defence Ministry delegation, led by Major General Ilkay Altindag, paid a visit to Haftar, the deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The talks focused on potential joint efforts under the goal of “One Libya, One Army.”

Guven Begec, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, and Serkan Kiramanlioglu, the consul general of Türkiye in Benghazi, also participated in the meeting.

The visit took place following the recent visit by Hafter's son, Saddam Hafter, to Türkiye’s TCG Kinaliada ship at Benghazi Port.

RECOMMENDED

For years, the UN mission in Libya has led efforts to unify the military through the “5+5” Joint Military Commission, which includes five officers from the west and five from Haftar’s forces in the east.

The UN is also mediating separate talks aimed at holding elections to break the political deadlock between two rival administrations: one appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, which controls the east and much of the south, and the Dbeibah government in Tripoli, which controls the west.

Libyans hope that the long-delayed elections will bring an end to years of political division and conflict, closing the chapter on the transitional period that began with Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011.

RelatedTRT Global - Libya opens 2nd phase of local elections as UN hails polling despite security risks

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power