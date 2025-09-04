Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation has rejected Israeli media reports that mentioned its name in connection with an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister, calling them part of a deliberate smear campaign.

"The mention of our country’s name in reports by certain Israeli media outlets regarding an alleged assassination plot against an Israeli minister is the result of a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting Türkiye," the centre said.

It stressed that the case, presented in Israeli media as a new development, was actually linked to an incident that took place eight months ago.

"Moreover, the detained individuals’ statements confirming that they had no connection whatsoever with Türkiye have been verified by Red Cross officials," the center said.

It argued that the main purpose of the reports was to create a misleading perception of Türkiye in the international arena and undermine its position on Palestine.