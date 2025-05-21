The UK on Tuesday announced a sweeping package of 100 new sanctions targeting Russia’s military, energy, financial sectors, and information operations, in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

This came as Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war, launching 273 drones on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, including a deadly strike on a bus in Sumy that reportedly killed nine civilians.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the strikes, saying: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colours as a warmonger. We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace.”

The new sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains for Russian weapons systems like the Iskander missile.

The UK is also targeting 46 financial institutions, the St Petersburg Currency Exchange, and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency for aiding sanctions evasion.

Additional measures targeted the Kremlin’s “information war,” with 14 new sanctions against members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), expanding previous UK actions against the Kremlin-linked group.

Eighteen more ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” and several of its enablers, including British national John Michael Ormerod and two Russian tanker captains, were also sanctioned.

These actions follow 110 similar sanctions announced earlier this month.

The UK said it is working with international partners to tighten the Oil Price Cap and review the current $60 limit to further restrict Russia’s critical oil revenues.

