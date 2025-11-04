The EU Council has approved a fifth regular payment of more than $2 billion (€1.8 billion) to Ukraine under the bloc's Ukraine Facility programme.
The disbursement follows Kiev's "successful completion" of nine steps required for the fifth instalment and one outstanding step from the fourth, the council said in a statement on Tuesday.
The funding aims to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability and ensure the continued operation of its public administration amid the ongoing war — now approaching its fifth year — it added.
Payments under the Ukraine Facility are linked to implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which sets out "Kiev's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation, as well as a timetable for reforms aligned with EU accession goals."
The facility, which entered into force in March 2024, provides up to $53.5 billion (€50 billion) in grants and loans to support Ukraine between 2024 and 2027.
Of this total, around $34.2 billion (€32 billion) is earmarked to support reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, with disbursements conditional on the delivery of specific indicators.
Since its launch, the facility has already disbursed $6.4 billion (€6 billion) in bridge financing, $2 billion (€1.89 billion) in pre-financing, and four regular payments of about $4.5 billion (€4.2 billion), $4.4 billion (€4.1 billion), $3.7 billion (€3.5 billion), and $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion), respectively.